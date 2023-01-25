Snow Blankets Parts of Central Indiana, With Over One Inch Per Hour Forecasted

The National Weather Service (NWS) said an intense band of heavy snow was moving north across central Indiana on Wednesday, January 25, predicting snowfall rates of over an inch an hour at times.

This footage was captured by Twitter user @MidwestClimate, who said he recorded it near West Lafayette at 8:10 am.

Police warned residents to stay home as road conditions were worsening.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for portions of central Indiana until 7 pm on Wednesday. Credit: @MidwestClimate via Storyful