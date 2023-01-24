Snow Blankets Northwest Arkansas as Winter Storm Moves Through

Snow blanketed northwestern Arkansas on Tuesday, January 24, as a contiguous winter storm swept across the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

According to the NWS, parts of the region could see up to 10 inches of snow accumulation through Wednesday morning.

This footage was filmed by Marcus Herod, who said he captured it in Mena, Polk County, on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Marcus Herod via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]