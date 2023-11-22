Snow Blankets Maine Roads Ahead of Thanksgiving Weekend

Heavy snow coated roads in central Maine on Wednesday, November 22, promptings warnings to motorists to drive with caution as Thanksgiving approached.

Snowfall rates of of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour were possible in the north and central parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

This footage from the Moosehead Lakeshore Journal shows snow blanketing roads in Greenville, central Maine. Credit: Moosehead Lakeshore Journal via Storyful