Snow Blankets Boulder After Strong Winds and Wildfires Wreak Havoc

A winter storm brought snow to parts of Boulder County, Colorado, on December 31, only one day after intense winds fuelled destructive wildfires across the county.

This footage, filmed by Marcus Baron, shows snow falling over a fallen tree that had crushed a garage in Boulder, after wind gusts of up to 108 mph hit the city.

A state of emergency was declared on Thursday afternoon, as the strong wind gusts fuelled the spread of wildfires burning in Boulder County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported 3.4 inches of snow as of Friday evening, with local fire authorities saying the snowfall would help quell the wildfires.

Between 5-10 inches of snow was forecast to hit Boulder on Friday night, according to the NWS. Credit: Marcus Baron via Storyful