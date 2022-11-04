Snow Blankets Alpine Town in Colorado's West in White

Snow fell across western Colorado on Thursday, November 3, threatening accumulations as high as 20 inches in mountainous parts of the San Juan mountains, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

This footage shows snow in the high alpine community of Ouray, known as the ‘Switzerland of America’, according to city officials.

The NWS warned that widespread rain and snow would continue through Thursday as the storm system moved over the region and that “significant travel hazards will be possible over many mountain passes through the Friday.” Credit: Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs via Storyful