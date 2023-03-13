Snow is in the 7-day for Denver. Here's what to expect
Snow is in the 7-day forecast for Denver. Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson has what you can expect with the upcoming cold front.
Snow is in the 7-day forecast for Denver. Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson has what you can expect with the upcoming cold front.
The lake has gained about 3.5 billion gallons since the start of the year.
The reticulated python is the longest snake in the world, with the longest ever recorded measuring about 32.8 feet long.
It’s the fourth house to collapse since February 2022.
The "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt" is a massive bloom of brown algae that stretches from the coast of West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico.
The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.
A vast blanket of seaweed about 5,000 miles across is threatening beaches along the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. Visible from space, the so-called Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt is believed to have some benefits, including serving as a habitat for certain fish and crustaceans and absorbing carbon dioxide. Mr LaPointe, who has studied Sargassum for four decades, said huge piles typically come ashore in South Florida in May, but beaches in Key West are already being inundated with algae.
Back and forth, Ontario. The week will start with another taste of winter, followed by a tease of spring, then another storm potential by the end of the week.
Nevada lawmakers are set to consider a remarkable shift in allowing the water agency that manages the Colorado River supply for Las Vegas to limit residential use in the desert city. It's another potential step in a decades-long effort to ensure one of the driest metropolitan areas in the U.S. has enough water. Already, in Las Vegas ornamental lawns are banned, new swimming pools have a size limit and the water used inside homes is recycled.
HEART'S DELIGHT-ISLINGTON, N.L. — The mayor of a rural newfoundland community is beaming with pride after more than a dozen people from his town waded into the frigid Atlantic ocean Friday to help rescue dolphins trapped by a crush of sea ice. Melvin Harnum, the mayor of Heart's Delight-Islington, said residents and members of the local volunteer fire department loaded the thrashing animals into deep-bellied sleds normally used for hauling wood or ice-fishing gear. They pulled the sleds out of t
VANCOUVER — The first day of spring is exactly one week away, but extreme winter conditions still persist on British Columbia's southern and southeastern mountain passes as snowfall warnings are posted for most routes. Environment Canada says anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres is expected at higher elevations of the passes north and east of Hope by Tuesday morning. Up to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast along the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler, but the weather office says con
An atmospheric river battering California has prompted evacuations, a Presidential Emergency Declaration and warnings of more rain Saturday.
The atmospheric river over California has forced thousands to flee their home, but another is set to cause more disruption and danger.
“The next thing I knew, just dead, heavy weight was just coming over the top of me.”
Canada's seafood industry is urging Ottawa to use "extreme caution" when considering measures to control the growing seal population, warning they could jeopardize market access and acceptance of Canadian seafood. But according to Conservative fisheries critic Clifford Small — a member of parliament from Newfoundland and Labrador — those concerns are overblown. The issue emerged at a parliamentary committee examining the impact of the huge seal herds on fish stocks. There have been widespread cl
Scientists say the pace with which infrastructure is being built threatens the Himalayan ecosystem.
The sharp rise in electric cars is overwhelming caravan parks across the country, owners have warned.
From fire to ice, the mountain communities east of Sacramento engulfed in snow are in the teeth of climate change.
California is facing more possible flooding with another atmospheric river poised to roll in. The Northeast braced for an approaching nor'easter.
The site is boarded up and has no utilities.
A brewing nor'easter will track towards Atlantic Canada for mid-week threatens heavy wet snow, travel issues and potential power outages