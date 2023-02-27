SNHU women win big to advance
SNHU women win big to advance
Ian Poulter sat on the sofa at the home he still keeps in England last summer weighing more than ever before and sized up yet another sausage sandwich.
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
The Olympic gymnast celebrated with loved ones in the Central American country, which she previously referred to as her "second home."
"The Problem Child" took the first L of his career.
The MMA community shared its thoughts on Jake Paul's first combat sports loss against Tommy Fury in their boxing grudge match.
All the attention is on the NHL trade deadline, but there was plenty of juicy action on the ice over the past week.
"That's something that's been going on all year," Oats added.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Christina Black's opportunistic Nova Scotia curling team stole its way into the final four at the Canadian women's championship Friday. Black won back-to-back playoff games by stealing a point in an extra end. Her Dartmouth Curling Club foursome eliminated three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario from contention with a 7-6 victory. Nova Scotia, defending champion Kerri Einarson, Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville were the teams still in content
Charles Howell III started brightly in Mexico and improved in each round, cruising to his first LIV Golf victory.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
From $40 burgers to four-hour traffic, Insider's author experienced a handful of disappointments on Colorado's ski slopes this winter.
The bad news for Max Verstappen's rivals heading into the Formula One season is that Red Bull's car could even be better. It's scary to think that Red Bull could head into next weekend's season-opening race, held on the same circuit, with none of the reliability woes that saw Verstappen fail to finish two of the first three races in 2022.
The Lightning are sending Cal Foote and five draft picks to Nashville in the trade.
American Lilia Vu rode a hot putter to claim her maiden LPGA crown with a one-shot victory over home favorite Natthakritta Vongtaveelap at the LPGA Thailand on Sunday. Trailing the local rookie by six strokes at the start of the day, 25-year-old Vu unleashed eight impressive birdies, including five straight from the eighth hole to end her campaign with an immaculate round of 8-under 64 for a 22-under 266 total at Siam Country Club Old Course. Vu became the third American to triumph in the event after Lexi Thompson in 2016 and Jessica Korda in 2018.
Princess Diana also wore her red and white houndstooth jacket on multiple occasions.
The other umpires reportedly apologized for Bucknor's behavior.
The King and Queen Consort will not use the Gold State Coach to travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation, the Sunday Telegraph understands.
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury had to be separated after a tense staredown at the weigh-in for their fight on Sunday
On Saturday night against Virginia Tech, Duke coach Jon Scheyer got his 21st win, accomplishing something Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski didn't.
Timo Meier and Patrick Kane are two of the biggest names potentially available before the NHL's March 3 deadline. Here's who else could move.