Reims was the better team at its Stade Auguste Delaune, but there was no way past Dijon and its goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson during this goalless draw in Ligue 1 Conforama matchday 6. After catching the ball coming from a corner, the Swedish lived a sneaky moment when Reims's central back Yunis Abdelhamid tried to steal the ball from him just before his clearing shot at the 26th minute.