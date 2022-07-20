Sneaky Snake Evades Capture Through Catcher's Legs at Queensland Home

Fourth time was the charm for a snake catcher in the Sunshine Coast, after an eastern brown snake he was called out to remove managed to avoid capture three times.

Stuart McKenzie from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted video to Facebook showing the sneaky snake escaping by slithering through his legs and out of sight in the garden of a property in Nambour.

He said in the Facebook post that the first time he called out to catch the snake, he wasn’t able to see it at all, and it was on the second attempt that it managed to make its getaway. He says in the video that a third effort was made by his colleague, but this was also unsuccessful.

“I made up for it a few days later when we were called back out and I was able to grab the snake before it made it down its hole,” McKenzie wrote. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful