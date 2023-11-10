Snake Removed From Car After Scaring 'Living Daylights' Out of Driver

A Queensland man had to call for help after a red-bellied black snake “scared the living daylights” out of him when it came out from under his car’s hood while he was driving.

Footage posted by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shows one of their team removing the snake as it moves from behind a front wheel to the inside of the engine.

The “nerve-racking” removal was shared to Facebook on October 11. Snake catcher Brandon later reveals that the snake terrified the driver when it appeared on his bonnet while he was driving at speed on the highway. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful