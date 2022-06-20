Snake Catcher Seizes Reptile From Escape Hole After Multiple Attempts

A snake catcher made multiple attempts to retrieve a snake that was hiding in a hole in Nambour, Queensland, video showed.

Stuart McKenzie posted a video on his Facebook page that shows him capturing an eastern brown snake.

After two failed attempts, McKenzie locates the snake resting at the bottom of a tree trunk. On his third attempt, he patiently waits before seizing the snake near the escape hole.

“Thank goodness for that. That was worth the wait, " McKenzie says in the video as he secures the snake in his bag. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful