Snake Catcher Rescues Injured Carpet Python From Fishing Net on Sunshine Coast

A reptile catcher rescued an injured snake after it became entangled in a fishing net in a family garage in Twin Waters, Queensland.

Footage posted by Stuart McKenzie, from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, shows him spotting the snake in the garage before he carefully retrieves it from the net.

“It’s very deep and I’m not sure if there’s anything that we can do,” McKenzie says as multiple deep cuts on the snake’s body are revealed.

The video goes on to show McKenzie taking the reptile to Animal Emergency in Tanawha and then to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital on recommendation from a vet.

“If you have any bird netting or something similar lying around your yard or shed please get rid of it and throw it in the bin as they can be a death trap for animals,” McKenzie wrote on his Facebook post. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful