Snake Catcher Narrowly Avoids Bite From Venomous Snake

An Australian snake catcher narrowly avoided a nasty bite from a venomous red-bellied black snake he was removing from the backyard of a home in North Lakes, Queensland.

Joshua Castle, who runs Josh’s Snake Catching and Relocation, said he was called to an address in North Lakes on December 2 to remove the snake from under a perimeter fence.

Footage shared by Castle shows him lift the snake out from under the fence. Castle is seen speaking to the customer who called him out before the snake lunges at him.

The video ends with Castle removing the snake from the premises, having escaped injury. Credit: Joshua Castle via Storyful