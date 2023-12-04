Snake Catcher Makes Withdrawal With a Difference From ATM

A keen-eyed customer spotted a red-bellied black snake behind an ATM in Queensland recently, before a catcher was called in to make the withdrawal.

Footage from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers shows snake handler Dan Rumsey removing the snake from behind the ATM.

Red-bellied black snakes are one of the most frequently encountered snakes on the east coast of Australia, and are responsible for a number of bites every year, according to the Australian Museum. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful