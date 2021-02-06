How to snack and celebrate safely during the Super Bowl
Celebrity chef Rob Del Balzo shares advice for celebrations and cooks up some of his game day favorites.
Celebrity chef Rob Del Balzo shares advice for celebrations and cooks up some of his game day favorites.
Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam combined for 63 points as the Raptors beat the Nets in a game mired by the NBA's handling of Kevin Durant.
Before Friday, Kevin Durant had started all 866 games in his career.
The No. 3 seed downed world No. 80 Corentin Moutet of France 6-1, 6-2 in a semifinal at the Murray River Open.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers now have a payroll $50 million bigger than any other team.
The Chiefs have an obligation to be clear about what they found, Super Bowl news cycle or not. Keeping Britt Reid far from Tampa is just the start.
They are not trained as sports psychologists, but Johnny Gaudreau's teammates say they know the reason for his stunning reversal of fortunes this season with the Calgary Flames. After all, self-belief is essential for any offensive-minded player to succeed at the NHL level, regardless of past accomplishments and eye-popping statistics. "I think he's having fun, and he's got confidence," Flames centre Sean Monahan says of his diminutive linemate. "Johnny is going to get looks, night in and night out. When they're going in, you get that feel in your game where you want to be that guy." The Flames need Gaudreau to be that guy if they hope to qualify for the playoffs in the star-studded NHL North Division. "You can just see the confidence," says Calgary captain Mark Giordano. "Everyone sort of laughs about that, but even the best players need that confidence, and you can tell he's feeling it. "He's finding those spots where you need to be to put the puck in the net — and then when he's getting the opportunity, it's going in." WATCH | Gaudreau scores game-winner to help Flames beat Habs: Is it ever. Gaudreau opened the 2020-21 season with a nine-game point streak. He is tied with Elias Lindholm for the team-lead in scoring with six goals and 11 points heading into Saturday's clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Not bad for a guy coming off a first-round playoff loss to Dallas in which he failed to collect a single even-strength point in six appearances. The understated swagger is back for the man they call Johnny Hockey. "I just feel really comfortable," the 5-foot-9, 165-pound Gaudreau said this week, clearly not wanting to heap praise upon himself. "I feel good." The Boston College product struggled for much of last season amid a near-constant chorus of trade rumours. A former Hart Trophy nominee, Gaudreau saw his production drop from 99 points in 2018-19 to a career low of 58 points in 2019-20. Gaudreau's six-year, $40-million US contract expires in the summer of 2022. He is not expected to re-sign in Calgary. The reasons? Well, his apprehension boarding airplanes is well-known, and NHL teams in Western Canada are forced to fly much more than teams on the eastern seaboard of the United States. His fiancée Stephanie works as a nurse at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Gaudreau's tight-knit family lives about 70 km away in Salem, N.J. Regardless of whether Calgary chooses to trade Gaudreau before his contract ends or hold on, his re-emergence is welcome news for Flames fans enduring a brutal mid-winter cold snap. "He's just one of those players that when he gets hot and he gets confident, there's no real way for the other team to stop him," Giordano says. "We have got to keep that going. It's nice to watch." WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo highlights hockey's Black trailblazers: A fourth-round pick of the Flames in 2011, Gaudreau is not exactly known for his backchecking prowess. But Flames head coach Geoff Ward says No. 13 arrived in training camp this season with a renewed focus on keeping the puck out of his own net. "I think he and his entire line are dialled into what they are doing defensively," Ward says. "And I think that detail is allowing them to play with the puck more." A staple on Calgary's No. 1 power-play unit, Gaudreau has three goals and three assists with the man advantage. "The power-play has been productive early for us, and he's a main guy on the power-play," Ward said. "So I think both those things are giving him a lot of confidence. I think they're allowing him to get more puck touches. And then as a result, when he gets time and space with the puck, he can usually do things with it. "It's been a great start."
"The Crippler" says his combat sports career is over following a first-round knockout win at Bare Knuckle FC "KnuckleMania."
The National League home run leader is staying in Atlanta.
When questioned by a friend about how he stacked up with Peyton Manning in 2014, Tom Brady said he had plenty of time to distance himself from the competition. Then he went ahead and became the best ever.
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund slumped to another Bundesliga defeat, 2-1 in Freiburg to lose more ground in the race for Champions League qualification on Saturday. Quick-fire goals from Jeong Woo-yeong in the 49th minute and an own goal from Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz in the 52nd saw the visitors lose their eighth game in 20 rounds and drop three points behind Bayer Leverkusen in fourth, the last qualifying place for Europe’s premier competition. The 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko’s 76th-minute strike came too late for Dortmund. Leverkusen's 5-2 win over Stuttgart was capped by new signing Demarai Gray’s first goal on his Bundesliga debut after switching from Leicester. Kerem Demirbay scored twice to put Leverkusen on course before Sasa Kalajdzic pulled one back in the 50th. Leon Bailey made it 3-1 though there were justified complaints from Stuttgart that Timothy Fosu-Mensah should have been penalized for hand-ball at the other end. The Dutch defender stopped Kalajdzic’s effort with his arm. Bailey, Patrik Schick and Moussa Diaby were involved before the 17-year-old Florian Wirtz headed Leverkusen’s fourth, and Gray killed the game in the 84th after Kalajdzic scored his second. Former Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi made his Schalke debut despite not training with the team after joining from Arsenal, but his new team lost at home to second-placed Leipzig 3-0. Schalke remained last and a firm candidate for relegation with just one win and eight points from 20 games. Wolfsburg consolidated third place by beating Augsburg 2-0, and Mainz boosted its chances of survival by downing 10-man Union Berlin 1-0. Union defender Nico Schlotterbeck conceded a penalty that Moussa Niakhaté converted in the first half, before he was sent off for his second yellow card early in the second. Borussia Mönchengladbach was hosting Cologne for the Rhine derby later Saturday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
Darius Leonard appreciates and respects Andrew Luck, but knows the Colts have to move on.
Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop’s NFL career has gone from Mr. Irrelevant in 2009 finally to his first Super Bowl in his 12th season. And it’s been quite a trip. Cut by not one but two teams. A role in one of the NFL’s worst seasons kicking a football in a couple decades, and an injury that left him working out for months in 2020 waiting for a team to call. Now Succop finds himself with his third team preparing for his first Super Bowl on Sunday ironically against the team that drafted him — the Kansas City Chiefs. “I feel very blessed to be in that situation, and all glory to God for allowing me to experience this,” Succop said. “Sunday will be really special after 12 years. This will be my first time getting to play in the big game. And so it’s something that I feel very blessed to be able to do.” A year ago, Succop had just finished the most bizarre year of his career. He expected to be ready for the 2019 season after off-season surgery on his right, kicking leg. He started the season on injured reserve with the Tennessee Titans after testing his leg in a pair of preseason games. Once activated, he made only 1 of 6 field goal attempts (16.7%) in six games before going back on injured reserve. It was a stunning performance for a kicker who made a franchise-best 86.6% of field goals over his previous five seasons in Tennessee. Succop set an NFL record making 56 straight field goals inside 50 yards between 2014 and 2017. “When I was going through it, it was so frustrating and it was difficult,” Succop said. “And it’s just not at all what you want as an athlete, ever. But when you look back on it, I think about that time of my life and I think that it has brought me a ton as a person. I think that it has grown me in my faith and it’s grown me as a man.” The Titans released Succop in March just as the coronavirus pandemic closed gyms. Luckily, Succop had a workout partner a couple houses down in Nashville in Atlanta tight end Luke Stocker, a former Titans teammate, with his own gym in his garage. First, their wives would work out together while Succop and Stocker watched the children. Then they would swap out with the wives taking over child care duties. “Getting to train with Luke was something that was a blessing,” Succop said. “He was just great. We kind of fed off each other.” Not being with a team also gave Succop time to fully heal despite the uncertainty over his future. Succop didn't have to rush to kick in May or June, instead continuing his training. “The time away was good,” Succop said. "And then have the opportunity to come down here right before the season started was awesome.” Finding a kicker had been Tampa Bay's shaky spot for years. Before signing Succop on Sept. 1, the Bucs had gone through eight different kickers since 2015, including drafting Matt Gay in 2019 out of Utah in the fifth round. Succop's predecessors converted only 73.7% of field goals in that span. Succop came through for his new team with the second-best season of his career. He made 28 of 31 (90.3%) of his field goals and 52 of 57 extra points. Tampa Bay special teams co-ordinator Keith Armstrong called Succop a true professional and a pleasure to be around. “You can’t ask for more," Armstrong said. “He’s committed, he’s a true pro, he brings all the other guys along with him and it’s not with his mouth – it’s by demonstration. He’s a true leader and he’s a serious guy. (He) takes his profession very seriously; he’s a pleasure because he’s the same guy every day.” Succop, who still has a house in Kansas City, can earn a Super Bowl ring at the expense of the Chiefs. They drafted him at No. 256 overall in 2009 out of South Carolina, and he made 81% of his kicks and every extra point in five seasons in Kansas City. But his accuracy dipped in 2013 to 78.6%, and the Chiefs released him at the end of the 2014 preseason. Dave Toub was Chiefs special teams co-ordinator in Succop's final two seasons. Toub noted Succop helped beat the Chiefs with a big kick in the playoffs before, a wild-card game on Jan. 6, 2018, in Kansas City. Succop's extra point was the difference in the Titans' 22-21 win. “He’s a great guy. He works hard at his craft ...," Toub said. "But yeah I’m really happy that he’s had the year that he had, and it’s going to be really good to see him again Sunday and going against him is really fun." Succop hopes to have the last laugh. “It should be a great game,” Succop said. ___ Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press
Super Bowl weekend will have a much different feel in Las Vegas this year.
BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa maintained its push for a finish in the European qualification positions by beating Arsenal 1-0 in the Premier League thanks to a goal after 74 seconds by Ollie Watkins on Saturday. Bertrand Traore pounced on a loose pass by Cedric Soares and crossed to Watkins, whose first-time shot from a central position took a deflection off Rob Holding and squirmed into the net past Mat Ryan — an Arsenal debutant in goal. Emi Martinez, a goalkeeper sold by Arsenal in the last off-season, preserved Villa's win with several fine saves, notably from a free kick by Granit Xhaka that was heading into the top corner. Villa moved into eighth place and only five points behind Liverpool, which came into the 23rd round of games in fourth place. Villa has a game in hand, too, after missing two fixtures early in the new year because of a coronavirus outbreak in the squad. It was a second straight loss for mid-table Arsenal, which was beaten 2-1 by Wolverhampton on Tuesday when it also had goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defender David Luiz sent off. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Drew Brees reduced his salary to a little over $1 million for 2021.
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Vincent Kriechmayr extended his lead in the season’s super-G standings on Saturday by winning the last World Cup race before the world championships. Kriechmayr edged Matthias Mayer by 0.17 seconds for an Austrian 1-2 finish. “I’m really proud about my skiing and about this result,” Kriechmayr said. He led Mayer throughout his run, though the advantage was only two-hundredths at the final split. Mayer was slowed as he came wide in the final turn before the finish. James Crawford of Toronto was 19th, Brodie Seger of North Vancouver, B.C., finished 21st, Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was 34th and Jeffrey Read of Canmore, Alta., was 46th. It was the eighth career win for Kriechmayr, and the sixth consecutive podium result in a speed race for Mayer, who is the Olympic super-G champion. Swiss skier Marco Odermatt was 0.49 behind in third, followed by Nils Allegre of France in fourth and Christof Innerhofer of Italy in fifth. Kriechmayr will enter Tuesday’s super-G at the worlds in Italy coming off back-to-back wins in the discipline, following his triumph in Kitzbühel two weeks ago. Still, he didn't regard himself the favourite for gold in Cortina d'Ampezzo. “The championships are always really unpredictable,” said Kriechmayr, who shared second place with Johan Clarey in super-G at the worlds two years ago. “It’s a new day, it’s a new course, it’s a new slope," he said. "I am in really good shape and I hope I can ski as fast as today.” Dominik Paris, who is the defending world champion, finished eighth on Saturday, a day after winning the downhill on the same hill. That victory was the Italian’s first since blowing out his knee a year ago. With two races remaining after the worlds, Kriechmayr holds a lead of 101 points over Mayer in the discipline standings. A race win is worth 100 points. The winners of the first three super-G races this season are all out with injuries: Mauro Caviezel, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Ryan Cochran-Siegle. Caviezel initially intended to make his comeback from a month-long injury break in this race, but last season’s super-G champion from Switzerland opted not to start. The Swiss ski federation said Caviezel’s knee had healed but that he was still suffering from the concussion he sustained at a training crash. The federation didn’t rule out a start of Caviezel in Tuesday’s super-G at the worlds. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The Beijing Winter Games are now only a year away and athletes across Canada and the world are doing their best in a pandemic to work toward realizing their Olympic dreams. Cross-country skiers are on that list, and Canada's team of 11 is competing in Europe on the World Cup circuit with an eye to next February. The Canadian team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang was led by Alex Harvey, who skied to multiple top-10 finishes, including a fourth-place performance in the 50K. Harvey, the best male skier in national history, retired in 2019, passing the torch to the next generation of Canadian elites. Katherine Stewart-Jones and Russell Kennedy are two of those who have gladly picked it up. Stewart-Jones, 25, grew up in Chelsea, Que., and she spent much of her childhood skiing in nearby Gatineau Park. She came close to qualifying for the 2018 Games, and while that was her a goal, she says in retrospect it was probably for the best that she didn't make the Canadian team. "I don't think I was going to perform if I made it," she said recently. "I wasn't prepared enough." That's not the case this time around, and Stewart-Jones's improvement in the ensuing four years is evident in her start to the 2021 season. In four individual races to kick off the season, she has skied to three top-30 results, including a career-best 17th-place finish in a 10K classic event at a World Cup event in Falun, Sweden, on Jan. 30. Next up for her and Kennedy are the sprints in Ulricehamn, Sweden on Saturday. "That race in Falun has to be a career highlight so far," she said, adding her goals coming into this season were to "be consistently in the top 30 this year in World Cup races, and so far I've been achieving that." Helped McKeever win gold On the men's side, Kennedy, 29, is leading the way for Team Canada's younger athletes. Kennedy, whose father is Canadian, was raised in Truckee, Calif., not far from the Nevada border, and he says his parents had him on skis from the age of two. After graduating from high school, he moved north of the border to train in Canada and chase his childhood dream of skiing in the Olympics. In 2018, Kennedy realized that goal as a member of Team Canada in PyeongChang, competing in three events. He finished 49th and 54th in individual races and a shared a ninth-place finish in a relay. Shortly after at the Paralympics, he skied as a guide for Brian McKeever, a visually impaired skier and the most decorated Paralympian in Canadian history. Working with fellow guide Graham Nishikawa, Kennedy saw McKeever to three gold medals and one bronze, bringing his Paralympic total to 17 medals (13 of which are gold). "That has been an amazing experience for me," Kennedy said. "Brian and Graham, they're both extremely talented skiers, and they've been mentors to me in the past few years." Kennedy said he plans to continue guiding McKeever, although the pandemic might prevent them from teaming up this year. Individually, Kennedy has had a strong start to the season. So far, he has a pair of 29th-place finishes, which he says was a goal coming into 2021. "With that accomplished, now I want to move up in the top 30 and work to be as relevant as possible in every race." 'Sports is unforgiving' The main goal of the next 12 months, however, is to not only qualify for his second Olympic team, but to arrive at the Games ready to compete. "I was in pretty good shape last Olympics, but this sport is very unforgiving, and if you're not in the right form at the right time, it shows," he said. "I want to be better prepared next year." Kennedy and Stewart-Jones have both grown as athletes since the last Olympics. Missing out on the Games (but still coming close to making the Canadian team) showed Stewart-Jones that, while she had the potential to compete with the world's best, she was still a few steps away from being ready. Kennedy learned a similar lesson in PyeongChang, and although he made the Olympics, he saw it would take much more to be competitive on that stage. These lessons have gotten Kennedy and Stewart-Jones to where they are today, competing with skiers from cross-country powerhouses like Norway and Russia, and they hope to be well equipped to deliver some big results in Beijing. While the current generation of Canadian skiers are right in the thick of their careers, members of Canada's next Olympic generation are still finding their way in the sport, and as strange as it may sound, the pandemic could play a big role in their futures. Explosion of interest When COVID-19 hit last March, Canada saw an explosion of interest in outdoor sports. People everywhere started running, bike sales skyrocketed, golf courses were packed from sunrise to sunset. Outdoor sports gave people something to do. The country now is in an almost identical situation to the one we experienced in March with lockdowns and strict COVID-19 guidelines in place, except now it's winter sports that are seeing a boom in interest and some Nordic skiing centres are thriving. Highlands Nordic, a skiing centre in Duntroon, Ont., northwest of Toronto, has seen season pass sales close to double this year compared to last. "Our total season pass sales in 2020 were just shy of 600," said Kelly Sinclair, the facility manager. "This year, we're well over 1,000." As for single-day trail tickets, Sinclair said she and her team sold about 8,000 in 2020, and this year they have sold about 9,300 with two months left in the season. Sinclair said that equipment sales are way up as well. With cross-country skis and other gear in such high demand, it's tough for retailers to keep their stores stocked. When the Highlands Nordic pro shop ran out of skis, Sinclair said they decided to sell their rentals as well, noting that they simply want to get as many people into the sport as possible. "What took people so long to figure out how cool cross-country skiing is?" she said with a laugh. "We always knew it was cool, but it took everyone else so much longer." The leap in ticket and equipment sales is not unique to Highlands Nordic or even just Ontario, and there's a chance that the sudden nationwide interest in cross-country skiing could lead to a bigger pool of elites in the next generation of Canadian skiers. "It is certainly super exciting for skiing to see so many people giving it a go, and many of our clubs across Canada are experiencing growth," says Kate Boyd, high performance director of Nordiq Canada. "With that, you hope that people get the bug and want to continue with it. Our next Olympians could for sure be in that group."