Smuggling boat capsizes on San Diego area beach
Eight people were taken into custody, and one was hospitalized after a suspected smuggling boat capsized on the San Diego County coast early Thursday, authorities said. (July 8)
Eight people were taken into custody, and one was hospitalized after a suspected smuggling boat capsized on the San Diego County coast early Thursday, authorities said. (July 8)
Some members of the Tampa Bay Lightning seemed to indicate this was their last stand. Here's why that might not be true.
Nikita Kucherov had a post-game press conference for the ages after the Tampa Bay Lightning won their second consecutive Stanley Cup.
While diverse representation has made progress over the past year or so, the latest incident with Rachel Nichols shows there is still a ways to go.
Past failure will no longer haunt the Tampa Bay Lightning, who can take pride in the moment and season that shaped them.
Travis Dermott is a prime candidate for the upcoming expansion draft, but for the time being, it's a clever deal for both him and the Maple Leafs.
Many fans baselessly speculated Andrei Vasilevskiy wore an oversized chest protector, after he stood close to the camera when shaking hands with Carey Price.
Fred VanVleet Jr. is keeping his dad on track with his offseason workouts.
The vast majority of events at the Tokyo Olympics, and perhaps all of them, will be held in empty venues, organizers announced Thursday.
Tom Brady made sure to congratulate the Tampa Bay Lightning in his own way, referencing his toss of the Lombardi Trophy earlier this year.
Sometimes it’s good to have a laugh at your own expense.
The Toronto Raptors have several option when it comes to restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr.
Barty and Pliskova are headed to their first-ever Wimbledon final.
Alex Wong and William Lou ask if failing to qualify for the Olympics an indictment of the Team Canada program in any way, ponder the Raptors return to Toronto and compare themselves to Joey Chestnut.
Osaka said the press conference format is "out of date and in great need of a refresh" while offering a possible solution.
Raptors rookie Jalen Harris was 'dismissed and disqualified' from the NBA for violating the anti-drug program. Eligible to apply for reinstatement in one year, the 22-year-old deserves any support and help he needs after showing glimpses of his potential this season.
Fred Zinkie has your priority pickups ahead of the All-Star break, including a few intriguing bullpen arms worth speculating on if you're chasing saves.
Andrew came just short of the 200 IM world record at the Olympic trials.
SEATTLE (AP) — After two straight days of watching their starting pitcher get battered from the outset, the Seattle Mariners were thrilled to see a clean opening inning from rookie Logan Gilbert. Gilbert's day only got better from there. “I went into it saying, if they hit it, they hit home runs, that stuff will happen. I’m not going to beat myself,” Gilbert said. “I don’t want to walk people. I want to fill up the zone. I want to get after them. If they hit it, they hit it, but I’m not going to
MIAMI (AP) — Julio Urías allowed Jazz Chisholm’s leadoff homer, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning for his major league-leading 11th win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep. Urías (11-3) gave up just four more hits, struck out nine and walked two. Chris Taylor’s RBI single tied the score in the fourth. Matt Beaty singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth, chasing Sandy Alcantara (5-8_, and Will Smith hit a sacrifice fly off
PHOENIX (AP) — Light-hitting Dom Nunez doubled twice and singled as the Colorado Rockies avoided a three-game sweep by the team with the worst record in the majors, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3 Wednesday. The Rockies won for just the seventh time in 40 road games this season. They're 31-17 at Coors Field. Nunez began the day batting just .159. He scored twice, drove in a run and drew a walk. Yonathan Daza drove in two runs and Ryan McMahon singled twice and scored twice. Josh VanMeter hi