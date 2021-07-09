Smuggling boat capsizes on San Diego area beach

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — After two straight days of watching their starting pitcher get battered from the outset, the Seattle Mariners were thrilled to see a clean opening inning from rookie Logan Gilbert. Gilbert's day only got better from there. “I went into it saying, if they hit it, they hit home runs, that stuff will happen. I’m not going to beat myself,” Gilbert said. “I don’t want to walk people. I want to fill up the zone. I want to get after them. If they hit it, they hit it, but I’m not going to