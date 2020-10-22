Smoky Sunrise Over Fort Collins as East Troublesome Fire Rages On

The East Troublesome and Cameron Peak wildfires burning northwest of Denver filled the Colorado sky with smoke on Thursday morning, October 22, as officials gave updated reports and evacuation orders for the affected areas.

The East Troublesome wildfire covered more than 125,000 acres by Thursday morning, after measuring around 19,000 acres just the previous evening, officials said. It was five percent contained, officials said.

The Cameron Peak wildfire nearby had scorched 206,977 acres and was 55 percent contained.

This footage shows the smoky sunrise over Fort Collins on Thursday morning.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued in Grand County on Wednesday after the East Troublesome fire crossed Colorado State Highway 125. Evacuees were instructed to head south of Highway 34. Credit: @MikeGiveMeABeat via Storyful