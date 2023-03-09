Smoking wreckage of derailed train in West Virginia

STORY: A CSX Corp freight train derailed early on Wednesday after it struck a rockslide in Sandstone, West Virginia, causing injuries to three crew members and spilling diesel fuel into a nearby river, the U.S. railroad operator said in a statement.

Preliminary information indicated that all four of the train's locomotives and nine empty coal cars derailed, the company said. The lead locomotive had three crew members on board.

The derailment came a little over a month after a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, causing cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals to spill and catch fire.