Smoke worsens tonight, rain chances and cooler temperatures moving in
Tera Ebach installed solar panels on her Saskatoon home to lower her ecological footprint. She wishes her power provider had more attractive measures to entice others to do the same. Ebach is part of SaskPower's net metering program — which allows customers to generate their own electricity with solar panels and receive credit for any excess they generated for the provincial grid. From March 1 to April 5, she produced more power with her solar panels than she used — meaning she overall ended up
Rainy days and cooler temperatures are set to move into parts of British Columbia and Alberta, leaving forecasters hopeful that regions impacted by wildfires will get some much needed relief.
A baby elephant was rescued from a well in Chanthaburi, Thailand, on May 15 as its mother watched close by.According to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the elephant calf fell into a two-meter-deep well at the Chatrium golf course on Monday morning.Several volunteers, including staff from the Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary, used machinery to dig around the well and free the baby elephant, according to the department.Footage from Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary shows the elephant being freed as its mother watches, before the pair walk away safely. Credit: Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary via Storyful
Ontario will face an atmospheric compromise this long weekend: warm but rainy, or cool but dry?
For many Canadians, the Victoria Day holiday weekend marks the first time many camp, hike and stay outdoors for an extended period, so having an accurate forecast is crucial.
Chris Hemsworth and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky helped Tasmanian devils return to the Australian mainland in 2020 after 3,000 years away
The tale involves a long legal battle and a unique bond between a man and Smooshi the walrus.
A lack of resources means battery electric vehicles (BEV) cannot be the auto sector's only answer to climate change, Toyota Motor Corp's top scientist said Thursday, warning that focusing on BEVs could lead some drivers to hold onto polluting vehicles. Some investors and environmental groups have long criticised Toyota for being slow to embrace BEVs, saying it has lagged Tesla Inc and others amid growing global demand. The world's top automaker by sales has countered that BEVs are just one option and that gasoline-electric hybrids, such as its pioneering Prius, are a more realistic choice for some markets and drivers.
Kayla Houlihan told TikTok she thinks black mold in her reusable straw has been making her unwell. Experts told Insider what to learn from her saga.
The video shows the hilarious moments of a playful baby rhino, having the time of its life, trying to intimidate a tourist vehicle with its cute little charges up and down. The rhinoceros is one of Arica’s most endangered animal species. Rhinos are also part of the well known big five animal group in Africa. To see such a special creature out in its natural environment is always a great and wonderful experience. Finding a mother rhino with her most adorable looking baby is just incredible and rarely seen. Like with elephants, baby rhinos are very playful and always full of energy. While learning new skills in life, these baby animals love exploring and experiencing new things, like this little rhino in the video. The baby rhino wandered away from its mother to have a closer look at the vehicle. Suddenly it turned around, ran away down the road, turned around again, and came charging straight towards the vehicle. The baby rhino would stop right in front of the vehicle in a puff of dust, only to turn around again and come charging back again. This adorable baby rhino was having the time of its life and couldn’t get enough of it while everyone inside the vehicle found this whole experience hilarious.
The mayor of a west-central Alberta town said it was emotional to return home nearly two weeks after an out-of-control wildfire forced residents to flee, but thousands elsewhere remain on edge as scores of fires continue to rage across much of the West. "Just happy to be home and happy to be supporting one another and just pulling together like we always do," Drayton Valley Mayor Nancy Dodds told a news conference Wednesday. Fire officials pointed to areas around the community, 145 kilometres so
New fuel regulations set to take full effect in 2030 are expected to increase the price of fuel and shrink the size of Canada's economy, according to a new report from Canada's budget watchdog. The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) released a distributional analysis of the federal government's Clean Fuel Regulations Thursday. After its release, the report became a lightning rod for federal politicians, with the Conservatives calling the policy a financial burden on families. The other political
The solar flare was not facing Earth when it exploded, but its radiation still messed with our radio signals.
A Labrador retriever who has an uncanny connection with dolphins was seen once again visiting one of the sea creatures swimming in a marina in Adelaide, South Australia.Video captured by Harsh Dave shows the dog and dolphin swimming alongside one another.Dave has had a similar previous encounter, capturing footage earlier this year of the water-loving pooch paddling in the water with a dolphin.“The dolphin was very playful and gave a lot of attention to the dog. It looked like they were enjoying each other’s company,” Dave said. Credit: @hpdave via Storyful
Scientists studying sea-level rise found that the weight of New York City’s buildings is causing the city to literally sink. What can be done?
