Smoke Wafts Over Salt Lake City as Jacob City Fire Grows

Smoke from the Jacob City Fire burning in northern Utah wafted over Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 9, causing hazy conditions as the sun set.

Fire authorities in the Beehive State said on Sunday the Jacob City Fire had grown to nearly 3,800 acres and was 0 per cent contained. Residents in the nearby Ophir and Stockton areas were asked to “stay on alert.”

Drone footage by Chris Williams captured the smoky sunset from above the South Jordan area. Credit: Chris Williams via Storyful