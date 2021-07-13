Smoke from structures burned in Camp Fire posed significant health threat
A new report released sheds light on what was in the thick smoke that blanketed much of Northern California for over two weeks during the 2018 Camp Fire.
A new report released sheds light on what was in the thick smoke that blanketed much of Northern California for over two weeks during the 2018 Camp Fire.
Alonso's $1 million check for winning the derby is more than his Mets salary this season.
It ultimately came down to price when grading the Oilers' acquisition of Duncan Keith. And they failed in that regard.
Another year, another boat parade for the Lightning. This one left the Cup a little worse for wear.
Bianca Andreescu says she has withdrawn from Canada's Olympic tennis team.
Nigeria beat Team USA in an exhibition on Saturday night, too.
Smith flapped his yap and out came a supremely uneducated opinion about Ohtani using an interpreter.
The rant was the second offensive one Stephen A. Smith made on Monday, following a wild xenophobic take about Shohei Ohtani.
LeBron James' current contract with the Lakers is set to expire after the 2022-23 season, which will be his 20th in the league.
Only one other player in NBA history has done what the Bucks superstar has accomplished in the Finals.
Pierre McGuire is moving from in between the benches to the front office.
Damon Allen will work with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.
The Toronto Blue Jays rolled the dice with their first-round pick of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night.
Winning Olympic medals is cool but how about your dad skills? With the help of Peloton, Yahoo Sports’ Amit Mann and three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse put their parenting expertise to the test.
Jozy Altidore returned to the Toronto FC fold Monday, saying he was happy to be back after being exiled from the MLS club more than seven weeks ago.
From young stars delivering on their immense promise to other big names being sidelined by injury, Fred Zinkie reveals the top fantasy takeaways from MLB's first half.
There's no mistaking the main attraction at MLB's All-Star festivities.
The FBI said there was no evidence of plans for a mass shooting, but Denver police didn't rule the possibility out.
A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday: ___ THE SHO GOES ON Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933. Ohtani has generated huge buzz across baseball for his exploits a
DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso danced to his second straight Home Run Derby title, besting Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini and Juan Soto on a night of record long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field. The New York Mets first baseman hit 74 total home runs and beat Mancini 23-22 in the final round Monday, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles. Batting second, Alonso trailed 22-17 after the first two minutes of the final round, then hit
DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the Home Run Derby (all times local): 8:45 p.m. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6 seed Trey Mancini in the final. Alonso and his blue-and-orange bat went 6 for 6 in a 28-second stretch to give him 23 homers in the final round after Mancini hit 22 in the thin Rocky Mountain air. The 26-year-old Alonso joins Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) as the only players to win