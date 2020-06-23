Smoke seen in Riyadh sky, bangs heard

Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the Saudi Arabian cities of Najran and Jizan, according to the Saudi state TV.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities on whether the smoke seen over Riyadh was from another missile interception.

The coalition also intercepted 8 drones laden with explosives and launched towards the kingdom on Monday (June 22), according to the coalition. The drones were also launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis, it said.