'Smoke' Rises From Ocean Amid Freezing Temperatures in New Hampshire

Sea smoke rose from the Atlantic waters off the coast of New Hampshire on Tuesday, January 11, as bitterly cold temperatures gripped the northeast.

This footage, posted to Twitter by the Seacoast Science Center, shows ‘sea smoke’ rising from the Atlantic ocean on Tuesday morning, when the temperature was 5 degrees Fahrenheit (-15 Celsius).

Sea smoke occurs when extremely cold air passes over warmer water.

Wind chills as low as 40 below zero were reported in the northeast, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Seacoast Science Center via Storyful