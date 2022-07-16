Smoke Rises From Nohomin Creek Wildfire Burning in British Columbia

The Nohomin Creek wildfire burning near Lytton, a village in British Columbia, Canada, has grown to around 1,500 hectares (approximately 3,706 acres), according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Local news reported that at least six homes were destroyed by the fire.

In a post on its official Twitter account, the BC Wildfire Service said the steep terrain is “making direct attack challenging and inaccessible in some areas.” Credit: BC Wildfire Service via Storyful