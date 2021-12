Firefighters were at the scene of a building fire in Hoboken, New Jersey, in the early hours of Monday, December 20.

Video filmed by Steve Cody shows smoke rising from the fire, on Jackson Street. Emergency vehicles can be seen in front of the building.

Cody said he began recording “seconds after what sounded like an explosion”.

At the time of writing, an official statement on the fire had not yet been released. Credit: Steven Cody via Storyful