Smoke Rises From Bushfire on Queensland's Fraser Island

A large bushfire was burning on Fraser Island on November 14, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said, and travelling in a southerly direction towards Happy Valley.

Campers and holidaymakers were evacuated from the Cathedrals on Fraser site, and it was closed, local reports said.

This footage was shared on Instagram by Talia Drew, and shows smoke rising from the fire.

The fire has been burning for more than six weeks, The Australian reported. Credit: Talia Drew via Storyful