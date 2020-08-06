Smoke Rises From Beirut Port Following Massive Explosion

Drone footage captured on August 5 shows smoke rising from a port area of Beirut following a massive explosion the previous day.

Lebanese officials said around 145 people were killed and 5,000 were injured in the explosion, The Daily Star Lebanon reported. President Michel Aoun said the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse in the port area of the city.

This drone footage was captured by P Elie Korkomaz on Wednesday. Credit: P Elie Korkomaz via Storyful