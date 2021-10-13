Smoke Plumes Waft Above Santa Barbara as Alisal Fire Grows

Large plumes of smoke emanating from the Alisal Fire loomed over Santa Barbara County, California, as the blaze grew to 8,000 acres (12.5 square miles) on October 12, only a day after it began, according to official reports.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for Arroyo Hondo Canyon, Refugio Canyon, and other areas. As of the afternoon of October 12, the fire was zero percent contained.

This footage was filmed by Jesse Sgro, who said it was taken in Solvang, California, and shows large smoke clouds moving through the sky. Credit: Jesse Sgro via Storyful