Smoke From Montana's Elmo Fire Hangs Over Lake Mary Ronan

The Elmo Fire in Lake County, Montana, spanned 21,327 acres and was 30 percent contained as of Sunday, August 7, according to fire officials.

Residents in the Camp Tuffit and West Shore Road area remained under evacuation orders, fire officials said. Other area residents were under pre-evacuation warnings.

Fire officials said Lake Mary Ronan State Park was closed due to fire risk as of Sunday.

Video filmed by Kevin Curran on Saturday shows smoke from the Elmo Fire hanging over Lake Mary Ronan. Credit: Kevin Curran via Storyful