Smoke From Middle Fork Fire Billows Over Colorado Ski Resort

The Middle Fork Fire in Colorado grew to almost 12,000 acres on October 8, sending large plumes of smoke billowing over the Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area.

The fire was zero percent contained by Thursday afternoon, the Steamboat Pilot reported, with the location and topography making it difficult for firefighters.

This footage shows smoke billowing over the Steamboat Ski Resort on Thursday.

Local reports said firefighting crews hoped to contain the blaze by Halloween. Credit: larrybud via Storyful