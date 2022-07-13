Smoke Fills Sky as Wildfires Spread South of Bordeaux

Huge plumes of smoke filled the sky in Landiras, France, on Tuesday, July 12, as a wildfire there, and another in nearby La Teste-de-Buch, broke out, growing over the next day to over 4,000 acres and leading to thousands of evacuations at campsites.

Maxence Bitterli recorded this footage with a drone.

On July 13, local authorities reported that wildfires had burnt 1,000 hectares near Landiras and 700 hectares near La Teste-de-Buch.

The Facebook page of La Teste-de-Buch said 6,000 people were evacuated from campsites in the area. Local media said 600 firefighters had been deployed. Credit: Maxence Bitterli via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]

  Ultra Clear Tempered Glass Screen Protector for GoPro Hero 9/Hero 10 Black

