Smoke and Dust Blanket Beirut Street After Massive Explosion in Port Area

A huge explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, on Tuesday, August 4. The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Elie Fawaz said he captured this video in the downtown district of Gemmayze, close to the site of the explosion. The footage shows downed trees, cars covered in dust, and people running through the street. Sirens can be heard in the distance too.

Over 50 people were killed and more than 2,700 were injured, according to figures released by Lebanon’s health minister on Tuesday evening. Credit: Elie Fawaz via Storyful