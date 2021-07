Cyprus Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said on July 4 that volunteers had found the bodies of four people missing in raging wildfires that he described as the worst in the country’s history.

Nouris said the bodies were found in the mountain village of Odou.

This footage was filmed by Shuky Oskay. She said she was on a Wizz Air flight to Larnaca. The footage shows a large plume of smoke rising from the fires. Credit: Shuky Oskay via Storyful