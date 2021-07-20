Smoke Darkens Sky Over British Columbia Amid Wildfire Threat

Wildfires continued to spread across British Columbia, darkening the sky in southwestern Canada on July 19, amid hot, dry conditions.

Footage shared by Brad Robinson shows thick smoke filling the sky in Penticton, southeast of Kamloops, on Monday. Penticton was not under any direct threat from the fires as of Tuesday, according to the city website. There were 294 active wildfires burning across the province on July 20.

Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson shared tips for how to prepare to leave home ahead of an evacuation order.

At one point, air-quality warnings were in effect for all of British Columbia, per Environment Canada. Special alerts were also implemented for Alberta, Manitoba, Northern Ontario, Southern Quebec, and Saskatchewan. Credit: Brad Robinson via Storyful