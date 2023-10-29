Smoke and Damaged Buildings Seen in Area Near Gaza's Al-Quds Hospital

Smoke, dust, and damaged buildings were seen in the Gaza neighborhood of Tal al-Hawa on Sunday, October 29.

The neighborhood is near Al Quds Hosptial. Earlier on October 29 the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said it was warned by the Israel Defense Forces to immediately evacuate the hospital “as it is going to be bombarded,” the organization said. PRCS said there were “raids 50 meters away from the hospital” on Sunday morning.

Video filmed by Mohammed Abo Oun shows damaged buildings, dust, smoke, and women and children walking in the neighborhood of Tal al-Hawa on Sunday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that at least 7,326 people had been killed, with at least 3,038 of them being children, amid Israel’s strikes on Gaza as of October 27. Credit: Mohammed Abo Oun via Storyful