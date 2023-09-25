Smoke creates Mars-like sky in Yellowknife as smoke blankets city
Canada's wildfire season is still raging on sending smoke over Yellowknife, Northwest Territories even as evacuees retuen home.
The first official week of fall has brought a strong storm to the west coast, with wind and rain to start the week. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Attorney Kevin Boden and parents Hannelore and Uwe Romeike, who face deportation 15 years after moving to the U.S. to homeschool their children, join 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the ordeal.
YELLOWKNIFE — Smoke has forced Yellowknife to cancel a celebration marking the return of residents to the city after a wildfires-prompted evacuation that lasted for weeks. The Northwest Territories capital had planned a "Welcome Home" gathering on Saturday at Somba K’e Civic Plaza, featuring live music, bouncy castles and a shop-local contest. But the city posted a notice on its website that due to poor air quality, the celebration has been cancelled due to safety concerns, although the shop-loc
The director of science and research for the International Association of Fire Fighters says the presumptions granted to municipal firefighters should be more all-encompassing and include forest firefighters.
TORONTO — Two people are dead and at least two others are injured after late-night shootings in Toronto's northwest end on Saturday. City police allege one group of people drove up to another shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive area and an unspecified number of shots were fired. Const. Victor Kwong would not say whether there was an exchange of gunfire between the two groups, but says a 20-year-old man died at the scene. The first group drove away, but Kwong said
A pilot program in Hamilton is working to help children be healthy by making activities and nutritious food more accessible, especially for those new to Canada or in low-income households.
A prominent Pakistani TV journalist turned promoter of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party returned home on Monday, police and his lawyer said, giving no indication of where he had been since he disappeared in May. A court last week gave the police until Sept. 26 to recover Imran Riaz, a social media influencer popular with Khan's followers, or face legal action. Police had told the court he was not in their custody or being held by intelligence agencies.
Sci-fi horror movie No One Will Save You has no dialogues - here's why.
Some "healthy" foods are actually ultra-processed, but you can still incorporate them into a balanced diet, a dietitian said.
Lance Bass recently reunited with his *NSYNC bandmates at the 2023 MTV VMAs
And added a pair of sheer opera gloves for good measure.
The first batch of US Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine in a move that Kyiv hopes will precipitate a counteroffensive “breakthrough”.
After the absence of fisticuffs in last year’s debut, the NHL preseason game featured three separate fights on Saturday night.
Howard Stern is once again under attack by former celebrity friends. This time, it’s Donald Trump, who today said the self-described “King of All Media” was a “broken weirdo” who “went woke.” The Trump comments follow an earlier attack by comedian and talk show host Bill Maher, who made comments about Stern’s second marriage to …
The actress visited a farm with daughter Malti Marie while husband Nick Jonas is on tour
Don't do anything until you look at these fall dresses (except get your credit card out, of course).
Shania Twain wore a see-through dress, showing off toned arms and legs, while on tour in Dublin. Fans have thoughts about her tour outfit.
A North York couple has found themselves facing a massive car repair bill mere months after buying a brand new Lexus and it's all because of their attempts to protect their new vehicle — one of the most stolen makes in Ontario.Mitchell Levine and his wife considered themselves loyal Lexus customers, even after they lost two vehicles, including a Lexus, to thieves within the past 16 months. So when they visited Ken Shaw Toyota last July, the couple say they told the sales person they wanted to ad
When asked about the NFL's newest "It" couple - Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce - Patriots coach and noted Swiftie Bill Belichick had the perfect response.
Follow the latest updates from the former president’s 2024 campaign and ongoing legal woes