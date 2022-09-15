Smoke Creates Hazy Sunset in Spokane as Wildfires Burn in Washington State

Wildfire smoke created a hazy sunset over Spokane, Washington, on Wednesday, September 14, amid air quality alerts in the area, the National Weather Service said.

Timelapse footage captured by local Gabe McDonald shows the sun setting in downtown Spokane on Wednesday evening.

By Thursday morning, a total of 14 wildfires were burning in the state, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Credit: Gabe McDonald via Storyful