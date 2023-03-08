Smoke Clouds New South Wales Sky as Crews Fight Multiple Fires

The sky above a campsite in Sofala, New South Wales, was clouded with smoke on March 8 as fire crews fought multiple bush fires.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service said strong winds were pushing smoke from the Alpha Road Fire, near Sofala, in an easterly direction.

Footage taken by Facebook user Wade Bronson, who said he was at the Green Point campsite in Sofala, shows thick smoke, and a plane dropping fire retardant.

According to the RFS the fire had reached 12,873 hectares (31,809 acres) in size by Wednesday and was still “out of control.”

Residents in the town of Tambaroora were told it was “too late to leave” and to “go inside and protect yourself” as the fire spread rapidly.

Firefighters were battling at least 30 bush and grass fires across New South Wales on March 8, according to the RFS. Credit: Wade Bronson via Storyful