Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Once Again Covers Midwestern US

Smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires affected air quality in the Midwestern United States once again on Monday, July 24.

Footage posted by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows smoke plumes move across states including Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday.

Air quality alerts were issued in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, and North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: CIRA via Storyful