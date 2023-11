Smoke bombs in Palestinian-flag colors as well as a large flag were waved from the top of the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy during a ceasefire demonstration on Friday, November 17.

ANSA reported that students managed to break into the tower to unfurl the giant flag and light smoke bombs.

No damage to the tower was reported and the demonstration ended in an orderly manner, ANSA said. Credit: @exploit_pisa via Storyful