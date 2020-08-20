Smoke Blankets Vacaville as Evacuation Orders Remain in Place

Wildfires continued to burn in Central and Northern California on Thursday, August 20, destroying homes and prompting evacuations.

The wildfires were sparked by lightning strikes, officials said.

The LNU Lightning Complex group of fires, burning in five counties including Sonoma and Napa counties, spread to encompass 131,000 acres and was at zero percent containment by Thursday morning, officials said.

The video was filmed by the Vacaville Police Department in Solano County. Police said it was captured at 6.30 am on Thursday. Police said evacuation orders remained in effect. “We ask that residents in those areas not return to their homes until further notice, as firefighters are still monitoring nearby hot spots.” Credit: Vacaville Police Department via Storyful