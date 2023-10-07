Smoke billows into sky as 'dozens' of rockets fired at Israel
Buildings in the Israeli city of Rehovot were billowing smoke on Saturday after Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented infiltration into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country as the ruling Hamas militant group announced the beginning of a new operation.Israel began striking targets in Gaza in response, setting the stage for what was likely to be a new heavy round of fighting between the bitter enemies. Source: AP, Reuters