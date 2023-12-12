Smoke Billows Into Sky After Building Fire Breaks Out in Buenos Aires

One woman was killed and more than 40 people were injured after a fire broke out in a building in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, December 12, local outlets reported.

The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, and was brought under control a little over two hours after it started, local news reported, citing fire officials.

Footage from X user @lvmfvh shows flames pouring out of the building – which local media said houses both offices and residences – on Tuesday. Credit: @lvmfvh via Storyful