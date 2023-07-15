Smoke Billows From Royal Albion Hotel Fire in Brighton

A fire broke out at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton, England, on July 15, police said.

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it deployed 12 appliances and an “[Aerial] Ladder Platform” to fight the fire, and warned people nearby to close windows and avoid the area.

The Old Steine and parts of Kings Road were closed, Sussex Police said.

Video filmed by Twitter user @animeintheuk from the beach near Brighton Palace Pier shows smoke billowing from the fire.

No injuries were reported at the time of writing. Credit: @animeintheuk via Storyful