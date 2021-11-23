Smoke Billows Into Night Sky After House Explosion in Flint Suburb

At least three people were missing and two others hospitalized after an explosion at a house in Flint, Michigan, on November 22, according to local news reports.

Mid-Michigan Now said people reported “feeling the ground shake” in nearby suburbs of Grand Blanc, Mundy Township, and Burton.

Three homes near the house were also damaged in the incident.

Mariah Overton recorded this footage showing plumes of smoke billow into the night sky as the house burned. Credit: Mariah Overton via Storyful