Smoke Billows From Fire at Waterfront Hotel in Boothbay Harbour, Maine

A large fire erupted at a waterfront inn on the night of May 23, in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

This footage, filmed by Instagram user @manbythesea shows a large plume of smoke billowing above the city as the fire illuminates the night sky.

According to local media reports citing authorities, the blaze erupted at around 9 pm local time at the Beach Cove Waterfront Inn.

It was not yet clear what caused the fire. This is a developing story. Credit: @manbythesea via Storyful