Dark smoke billowed from a large fire burning in Everett, north of Boston, on Wednesday morning, December 8, footage shows.

Video taken by Jeff Richards shows smoke rising from the site of the fire around 8:20 am on Wednesday. Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said the fire was burning at Schnitzer Steel, a recycling facility, on Rover Street.

Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie urged people to avoid the area. Credit: Jeff Richards via Storyful