Smoke Billows From Fire at Business Center in Turin, Italy

A fire burned on the top floor of a business center in Turin, Italy, on March 2, following an explosion heard by employees, according to local news reports.

Footage shared by Luca Vedelago shows smoke rising from the fire, which could be seen from miles away, local media reported.

Three teams of firefighters arrived to the scene, previously a Fiat engineering building, which now serves as a multifunctional center that hosts events, La Repubblica said. Credit: Luca Vedelago via Storyful