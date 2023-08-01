Smoke From 80,000-Acre Mojave Desert Fire Leads to Hazy Skies in Las Vegas
Smoke from the York fire burning in the Mojave Desert reached Las Vegas on Monday, July 31, contributing to flight delays at the Harry Reid International Airport, local media reported.
The 80,000-acre York fire originated in the Mojave National Preserve in Southern California and crossed into Nevada on Sunday, local officials said. The fire was 23 percent contained on Tuesday morning, according to official incident records.
This footage by the Clark County government shows hazy skies above Las Vegas on Monday. Credit: Clark County Nevada via Storyful