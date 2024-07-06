Will Smith's two-run homer (15)
Will Smith belts a two-run home run to left field, his fourth homer in four at-bats, giving the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in 1st inning
Will Smith belts a two-run home run to left field, his fourth homer in four at-bats, giving the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in 1st inning
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
The Dodgers put up seven runs in the ninth inning Tuesday to sneak out with an 11-9 win over the Rockies.
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman dig into what is going wrong with the Yankees, who was selected as an All-Star starter and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
It’s been quite the week for WNBA rookies. Two earned All-Star bids and one was named to her country’s Olympic roster.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pitch which NFL teams have the best Mount Rushmores for every position group.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.